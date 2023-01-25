News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police appeal to locate missing Derbyshire teen, 15, amid concerns for his safety

Officers are urging the public to help them locate a Derbyshire teen who went missing earlier this week.

By Tom Hardwick
30 minutes ago - 1 min read

Lewis, 15, was last sighted in the Boulton Moor area of Derby at 2.00am on Monday, January 23.

It is believed that Lewis may be in Spondon, Normanton or Derby city centre. He was last seen wearing a black Nike puffer jacket and grey jogging bottoms – along with red and white trainers.

Hide Ad

Officers are concerned for Lewis’ safety and are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen him – or knows of his whereabouts.

Lewis has not been seen since Monday.
Most Popular

READ THIS: Shock and disappointment as 'stunning' landmark Derbyshire tree cut down by council

If you can help, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 830-230123:

Hide Ad

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Hide Ad

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

Hide Ad

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

PoliceDerbyshireFacebookDerbyNike