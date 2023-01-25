Police appeal to locate missing Derbyshire teen, 15, amid concerns for his safety

Lewis, 15, was last sighted in the Boulton Moor area of Derby at 2.00am on Monday, January 23.

It is believed that Lewis may be in Spondon, Normanton or Derby city centre. He was last seen wearing a black Nike puffer jacket and grey jogging bottoms – along with red and white trainers.

Officers are concerned for Lewis’ safety and are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen him – or knows of his whereabouts.

Lewis has not been seen since Monday.

If you can help, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 830-230123:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

