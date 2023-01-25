Shock and disappointment as 'stunning' landmark Derbyshire tree cut down by council

The monumental Copper Beech Tree, which has been in Matlock Bath for generations, was cut down by Derbyshire Dales District Council.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesman said they had been consulted on the plans and asked if the tree could be ‘pruned rather than felled’ ‘as it was a significant amenity in the local area.’

The tree was at a road side of the river between a fish and chips bar and a retail shop.

(Credit: Peter Ludlam)

Resident Paul Thornley said: “I don't know the reason for the tree being cut down but everyone I've spoken to is shocked and disappointed.

"I never understand why they cut down what seems to be healthy trees. There could be a genuine reason, I just think it's a shame as it was a lovely old tree. Everyone who visited Matlock Bath must have looked at it, such a shame it's not there anymore."

Other residents commented on Facebook naming the tree as ‘stunning’ and saying it shouldn’t be ‘sacrificed’.

Ella Mcmanus said: “I am heartbroken. There was so much represented by that tree! The tree was there long before the chip shop and the pavement. What an absolute travesty!”

The decision to grant permission to fell the tree was made by Derbyshire Dales District Council. (credit: Peter Ludlam)

Freda Hallsworth added: “Takes years for a tree to grow and minutes to cut it down. I hate to see trees being sacrificed to get a bit more room for people or because the falling leaves make a bit of mess.”

Andrew Grainger said: “They did the same at Belper River Gardens a few years ago, cut down numerous trees and bushes and tarmacked over the grass, still like going to the river gardens but not as nice.”

Mandy Moo added: “It was a lovely old tree. I remember when that row of shops and seating area wasn't there!”

Jonathan Shepherd said: “Having grown up in the village I loved that tree but I have often thought its days were numbered as it got bigger, largely due to its proximity to the river wall, the roots were going to push the wall out, then you would lose the tree and have to rebuild the wall.”

Jason Hicking added: “Such a well-known attraction that has been visited and commented on by many folks over the years and no doubt drew business in for the chip shop and other local businesses. And yet with all the technology available to them nowadays the best option the council could find was the chainsaw! Absolutely gutted.”

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “The tree was privately owned and subject to a Derbyshire Dales District Council Tree Preservation Order. The owner commissioned an independent tree report and a structural engineers report as there was concern about damage to the retaining wall above the river and the potential flood risk to the A6 if it failed.

“The reports were forwarded to us for consideration as the highways authority and we responded that it would be preferable if the tree could be pruned rather than felled to manage the risk as it was a significant amenity in the local area. The decision to grant permission to fell the tree was made by Derbyshire Dales District Council.”

Derbyshire Dales District Council has been contacted for a comment.

The tree has become a landmark for generations and was loved by local residents. (Credit: Peter Ludlam)