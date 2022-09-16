Police appeal to help find missing teen with links to Derbyshire

Officers are searching for a missing 17-year-old called Remy, who was last seen in Bedford on September 7.

Remy has links to Derbyshire, and the appeal has since been shared by Derbyshire Police.

He is described as 6’1’’ and slim with a plait in his hair. He was last seen wearing a green Nike tracksuit and multicoloured trainers.

Remy was last sighted in Bedford - but has connections to Derbyshire.

