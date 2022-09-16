Police appeal to help find missing teen with links to Derbyshire
Police are urging the public to help them locate a missing teen with links to Derbyshire.
Officers are searching for a missing 17-year-old called Remy, who was last seen in Bedford on September 7.
Remy has links to Derbyshire, and the appeal has since been shared by Derbyshire Police.
He is described as 6’1’’ and slim with a plait in his hair. He was last seen wearing a green Nike tracksuit and multicoloured trainers.
If you see Remy or know of his whereabouts please report this online or by calling 101, quoting reference MPC/1872/22.