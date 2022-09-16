Block of flats approved for Chesterfield coal mining site - if 'hazardous site' can be made safe

Nine residential flats will be built at 12 Avenue Road in Whittington Moor, adjacent to the recent development at St Chad’s Way and to the rear of industrial and commercial units fronting onto Sheffield Road.

The development, which will be located nearby Lidl, will include a landscaped garden, cycle storage and a bin store as well as a rear car park with space for 17 vehicles and at least two Electric Vehicle Charging Points in accordance with a 2020 local plan to reduce carbon emissions.

Six out of nine flats will be two-bedroom properties, while the remaining three will be one-bedroom.

Previously, the application had been rejected by the local Coal Authority as the area has been used for coal mining and considered hazardous.

In the documents the Coal Authority stated: “The application site falls within the defined Development High Risk Area. Records indicate that within the application site and surrounding area there are coal mining features and hazards, which need to be considered in relation to the determination of this planning application.”

A Coal Mining Risk Assessment has now been submitted which recommends site investigations.

The authority withdrew their objection subject to remediation and mitigation work being carried, stating: “Coal mining legacy potentially poses a risk to the proposed development and intrusive site investigation works should be undertaken.”

They added: “It should be noted that wherever coal resources or coal mine features exist at shallow depth or at the surface, there is the potential for mine gases to exist. These risks should always be considered by the LPA The Planning and Development team at the Coal Authority.

“Prior to the occupation of the development, or it being taken into beneficial use, a signed statement or declaration prepared by a suitably competent person confirming that the site is, or has been made, safe and stable for the approved development shall be submitted to the Local Planning Authority for approval in writing.

“This document shall confirm the methods and findings of the intrusive site investigations and the completion of any remedial works and/or mitigation necessary to address the risks posed by past coal mining activity.”

Trees, hedges, nectar rich flowers for bees and night scented flowers for bats will be planted in the garden as a part of the development. Additionally, birds, owl and bat boxes will be placed at the walls or trees to provide habitat for the local animals currently living in the area.