Police appeal to find missing man who may have travelled into Derbyshire
Officers are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing man who they believe could be in Derbyshire.
Scott was last seen leaving his home address in the Lowedges area of Sheffield at around midnight on January 1, and has not been seen or heard from since.
The 20-year-old is described as around 5ft 4ins tall with dark hair, and officers believe he may have travelled into Derbyshire.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and ask for South Yorkshire Police, quoting incident number 535 of January 1 2023.