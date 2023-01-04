Serious assault at Derbyshire bar leaves two victims with ‘significant injuries’

The incident took place in The Distillery on Friar Gate, Derby in the early hours of Sunday, December 4. Two men in their 20s were attacked at the venue and sustained significant injuries.

The two pictured males were in the area at the time of the incident and officers are keen to hear from anyone who may know their identities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

These are the men that officers wish to trace.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*709017:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phone – call 101