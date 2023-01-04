News you can trust since 1855
Serious assault at Derbyshire bar leaves two victims with ‘significant injuries’

Officers are appealing for help identifying two men after a serious assault at a Derbyshire bar.

By Tom Hardwick
57 minutes ago - 1 min read

The incident took place in The Distillery on Friar Gate, Derby in the early hours of Sunday, December 4. Two men in their 20s were attacked at the venue and sustained significant injuries.

The two pictured males were in the area at the time of the incident and officers are keen to hear from anyone who may know their identities.

These are the men that officers wish to trace.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*709017:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.