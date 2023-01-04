Serious assault at Derbyshire bar leaves two victims with ‘significant injuries’
Officers are appealing for help identifying two men after a serious assault at a Derbyshire bar.
The incident took place in The Distillery on Friar Gate, Derby in the early hours of Sunday, December 4. Two men in their 20s were attacked at the venue and sustained significant injuries.
The two pictured males were in the area at the time of the incident and officers are keen to hear from anyone who may know their identities.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*709017:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.