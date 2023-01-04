Teen arsonist who burned down Derbyshire schools and churches located after five-day police manhunt

Johnny Brady, 19, absconded from St Andrew’s Hospital in Northampton at about 3.30pm on Saturday, December 31, and an investigation was launched by Northamptonshire Police to locate him.

Brady was given a hospital order in September 2022 after a court heard he caused millions of pounds worth of damage to schools and churches in Derbyshire between October and December 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At about 9.30am this morning (Wednesday, January 4), the force received a call from a member of the public reporting that they had seen Brady in the Crestwood Road area of Northampton.

Brady was missing for five days before being located by officers today.

Officers were immediately deployed to the area where Brady was found. He is now being taken back to his place of care.

Detective Sergeant Torie Harrison, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the public for all their help over the past four days in sharing our media appeals and calling us with information.

Advertisement Hide Ad