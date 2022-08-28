Police appeal for witnesses after biker dies in Derbyshire crash
Derbyshire Polie are appealing for witnesses after a motorbiker died following a crash this weekend.
The collision happened shortly after 11.20pm on 26 August ,when a grey Yamaha motorbike left Wilmot Road,Swadlincote, and collided with a house.
The rider, a 21-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he sadly later died.
His family have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers..
Detectives are investigating the circumstances around the collision and are keen to hear from anyone who was in Heathcote Road, Stanhope Road and Alexandra Road around the time it occurred.
Anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage which may be useful to officers should ensure it is securely downloaded to a separate device, ready for them to view.
Please quote reference number 22*498412 when contacting police on the following methods:
Facebook – send a private message to the police Facebook page
Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website – Police have several crime reporting tools on their website or use the online contact form
Phone – call on 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the Crimestoppers website.