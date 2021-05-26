Police and firefighters rush to Chesterfield building blaze

Firefighters and police were called to a derelict building blaze in Chesterfield last night.

By Tim Paget
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 9:05 am
Updated Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 9:32 am

Crews from Chesterfield and Staveley fire stations attended the incident, on Mansfield Road, Chesterfield, at about 7.10pm on Tuesday, May 25.

Officers from Derbyshire Constabulary were also called to the scene of the blaze, which was located on the first floor of the derelict building.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews used one hose reel jet and a short extension ladder to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters tackled the blaze in Chesterfield.