Police and fire investigation underway after Derbyshire house blaze

The fire at Hands Road, Heanor, led to a major emergency services operation – with the road closed and crews from five fire stations called in to tackle the flames from about 4.30am.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.

Derbyshire police confirmed the road had reopened at about 8.20am and a probe has now begun into the cause of the fire.

A joint police and fire investigation is underway after a blaze at a property in Heanor, Derbyshire, this morning. Image for illustration only.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 4.34am firefighters from Heanor, Ilkeston, Ascot Drive, and Nottinghamshire’s Eastwood and Stockhill Fire Stations attended the incident.

"Crews used one aeriel ladder platform, one main jet, two hose reel jets and four breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

"The stop message was received at 9.10am.

“Fortunately, there were no injuries as a result of the incident, as there were no residents in the property.