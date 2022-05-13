Police and fire crews rush to crash on busy Derbyshire road

Emergency crews rushed to Matlock Road, Wessington, on the A615 between Alfreton and Matlock, at about 11am.
It was reported that two cars were involved in the incident.
A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said on Twitter: “Matlock Fire Station attended a road traffic collision on Matlock Road at Wessington involving two vehicles in collision. Crews made the vehicles and scene safe.
“Derbyshire police were also in attendance.”