Police and fire crews rush to crash on busy Derbyshire road

Emergency crews rushed to Matlock Road, Wessington, on the A615 between Alfreton and Matlock, at about 11am.

It was reported that two cars were involved in the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police and firefighters have attended a crash this morning on a busy Derbyshire road.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said on Twitter: “Matlock Fire Station attended a road traffic collision on Matlock Road at Wessington involving two vehicles in collision. Crews made the vehicles and scene safe.