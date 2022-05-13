Police and fire crews rush to crash on busy Derbyshire road

Police and firefighters have attended a crash this morning on a busy Derbyshire road.

By Tim Paget
Friday, 13th May 2022, 12:37 pm

Emergency crews rushed to Matlock Road, Wessington, on the A615 between Alfreton and Matlock, at about 11am.

It was reported that two cars were involved in the incident.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said on Twitter: “Matlock Fire Station attended a road traffic collision on Matlock Road at Wessington involving two vehicles in collision. Crews made the vehicles and scene safe.

“Derbyshire police were also in attendance.”

