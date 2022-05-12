Train operator Northern will be implementing a new timetable on its Leeds – Sheffield – Nottingham route from Sunday, May 15.

Northern said that a “small number of services” will be cut on the route, which passes through several Derbyshire stations – stopping at Dronfield, Chesterfield, Alfreton, Langley Mill and Ilkeston.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “Customers are at the heart of everything we do, and the new timetables are designed to deliver high levels of reliability.

“We’ve made decisions about our timetables based on the levels of resource we have available and prioritising the routes with the highest customer demand, and which support the region’s economic growth.”

“We fully understand the role we play in keeping people on the move and I am asking our customers to familiarise themselves with the new timetables ahead of the changes this Sunday, and to check carefully before any journeys to ensure their journeys go as smoothly as possible.”

There is, however, good news for travellers in the Peak District. Additional services are being introduced on the Hope Valley line, which stops at a number of Derbyshire villages – including Hathersage, Hope and Edale – between Sheffield and Manchester Piccadilly.