Police and bomb squad scrambled after suspected dynamite found outside Chesterfield building
Police and bomb squads were scrambled to close off part of Chesterfield, after suspected dynamite was discovered outside a building.
Emergency services rushed to Stonegravels Lane, after a member of the public made the discovery yesterday
Officers cordoned off a number of roads around the area while Explosive Ordnance Disposal teams attended to dispose of the device.
Derbyshire Police said what was believed to be dynamite was discovered at a business on the street, which has a number of industrial units.
A force spokesperson said: "We were called just before lunchtime today by a member of the public at a business on Stonegravels Lane in Chesterfield, after what is believed to be dynamite was found outside a building.”
They added that a 100 metre cordon was put in place for safety and the road was closed, along with a small part of the A61, including the Hornsbridge roundabout.”
Explosive Ordnance Disposal experts attended to dispose of the device safely