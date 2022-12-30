Motorists pulled over by Derbyhire Roads Policing Unit in December

3. Illegal tint

The tint on the side window of this vehicle - which was stopped in Walton - was recorded as letting just 13 per cent of light through. The legal threshold is 70 per cent. Police tweeted: "Driver had paid £160 for tints only 24 hours earlier and finds himself fined and having to peel it off before continuing his journey. This is dangerous."

Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit