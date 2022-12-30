Motorists pulled over by Derbyhire Roads Policing Unit in December

Pictured here are motorists stopped by Derbyhire Roads Policing Unit during the last month.
Drunk and speeding motorists, vehicle thieves and one driver with dangerously tinted windows are among those who were dealt with.
One driver was wanted for 13 offences abroad – including armed robbery.
You can see more from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit HERE.
Undefined: readMore
1. Derbyhire Roads Policing Unit
Motorists pulled over in December
Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
2. Stolen telehandler
Police were called when this telehandler was seen being driven "erratically". It was located abandoned in Bolsover after police identified it as stolen.
Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
3. Illegal tint
The tint on the side window of this vehicle - which was stopped in Walton - was recorded as letting just 13 per cent of light through. The legal threshold is 70 per cent.
Police tweeted: "Driver had paid £160 for tints only 24 hours earlier and finds himself fined and having to peel it off before continuing his journey. This is dangerous."
Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
4. 120 mph in wet weather
Police say the driver of this vehicle - pulled over on the A38 at Coxbench - averaged 108mph in wet weather with a maximum speed of 120mph. They tweeted: "Less than two years behind the wheel and ban now looking imminent."
Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit