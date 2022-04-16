Pictures show aftermath of horror head-on crash in Derbyshire
Two cars were wrecked in a head-on collision in Derbyshire which caused ‘multiple casualties’.
Derbyshire Dales Response Unit shared pictures showing the aftermath of the crash on Twitter late yesterday afternoon (Friday, April 15).
The incident occurred at a junction in Cross O’ Th’ Hands and involved two vehicles.
Posting on Twitter, the response unit said: “Two vehicle collision with multiple casualties. Audi driver misses the Give-way and collided with the Jeep head on. Investigation continues.”
Officers were supported by their colleagues from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit, as well as crew from Wirksworth Fire Station and paramedics.
No further details have been released.
One Twitter user said: “I do hope there are no serious injuries and everyone involved is okay.”
Another described the junction as “dangerous” with “people flying from the left.”
A third echoed a similar message in a tweet which read: “Hope everyone is ok. That is one of the most dangerous junctions in the county.”