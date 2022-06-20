Pictures show aftermath of horror crash on busy Derbyshire A-road

The Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were called to attend an incident on the A52 near Sandiacre on Friday, June 17.
Officers said that the vehicle had left the carriageway and landed in some nearby bushes. Despite the car being badly damaged, the occupant was fortunate – only sustaining minor injuries.
After a lengthy recovery process, the car was removed and the route was fully reopened.
