Pictures show aftermath of horror crash on busy Derbyshire A-road

A car was involved in an incident on a busy Derbyshire A-road – flying off the dual-carriageway before crashing.

By Tom Hardwick
Monday, 20th June 2022, 2:14 pm

The Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were called to attend an incident on the A52 near Sandiacre on Friday, June 17.

Officers said that the vehicle had left the carriageway and landed in some nearby bushes. Despite the car being badly damaged, the occupant was fortunate – only sustaining minor injuries.

After a lengthy recovery process, the car was removed and the route was fully reopened.

The car came straight off the road and crashed.

Incredibly, the driver was not seriously injured in the crash.
The process of recovering the car was complex.
