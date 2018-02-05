PICTURES: Chesterfield's big wheel is ready for you

Chesterfield's big wheel is now fully assembled.

From Saturday, the 60-metre, 40-gondola wheel will be operational - offering stunning views of Chesterfield town centre and surrounding areas.

It's the talk of the town! Picture by Brian Eyre.

The attraction - brought to the market place by Chesterfield Borough Council in partnership with operator Mellors Group Events - will operate daily until Sunday, March 11.

The wheel has previously featured in high-profile locations such as the London Olympic celebrations, Hyde Park, Liverpool, Leeds and Bristol.

Councillor Steve Brunt, the borough council's cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: "One of the council's key commitments is to provide a thriving borough and it is very exciting that we are able to welcome this observation wheel to Chesterfield town centre."

A two cycle trip on the wheel will take 13 minutes.

There is also a specially adapted disabled access gondola meaning everyone can enjoy this stunning ride.

For those wanting to impress a loved one or even propose, there is also a VIP gondola with champagne.

The wheel will be open from 10am to 8pm each Sunday to Thursday and 10am to 10pm each Friday and Saturday.

Ticket prices will be:

► Adults - £6;

► Concessions - £5;

From Baslow Road, Chesterfield. Picture by Anne Shelley.

► Children (under 1.4 metres) - £4.

Coun Brunt added: "The wheel will be open for Valentine's Day and the last day of operation will be Mothering Sunday - and a trip to see the sights of Chesterfield will be a great way to celebrate these occasions."

John Lowery, from the Mellors Group, added: "As the UK's leading operator of mobile tourist attractions we are looking forward to our first visit to Chesterfield with the UK's largest transportable wheel."

For more information or to book advance tickets, including special and VIP tickets, visit www.chesterfieldwheel.co.uk

From Hady Hill. Picture by Anne Shelley.