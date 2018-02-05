OPINION: Stop rolling out negativity about Chesterfield's big wheel

Last week it was announced that a huge observation wheel was coming to Chesterfield market place.

It's now almost fully assembled - it's just the gondolas which need installing - and will be in motion from this Saturday until Sunday, March 11.

On social media, there has been a lot of negativity surrounding the 196-foot wheel.

A number of people claim the borough council is ‘wasting money’ on the attraction.

The fact is it's here at no cost to the council.

The authority has worked with operators Mellors Group to bring the massive wheel to the town centre.

It's previously proved popular in London, Liverpool and Leeds - and the council hopes it’ll draw people into Chesterfield and help boost the market place and surrounding shops.

Lots of people say the council needs to do more to try and increase footfall in Chesterfield - well, here you go!

Another much-used comment is: "You'll now be able to see Chesterfield's drug addicts, homeless people and empty shops from above!"

Or you'll be able to see the town's historic buildings and spectacular views across the wider borough from above.

Yes, there are many concerns about drug activity, homelessness and empty shops in Chesterfield - indeed we've reported extensively on these issues and will continue to highlight them.

Chesterfield police insist they're committed to tackling drug crime in the town centre.

Officers have made more than 75 drug-related arrests in the location recently as part of a special crackdown.

The council is working to introduce a night shelter for the homeless and the new Public Spaces Protection Orders offer support and treatment for rough sleepers.

In terms of empty shops, latest figures available show the store vacancy rate in Chesterfield town centre is 7.3 per cent - below the national average of 12.3 per cent.

And let's not forget the many great businesses we DO have in the town centre - let's use them because we don’t want to lose them.

Every town centre has its issues - but not every town centre has the UK's largest transportable wheel in it right now!

Finally, a number of people don’t like the price - £6 for adults, £5 for concessions and £4 for children (under 1.4 metres).

Yes, money is tight - but it's a relatively small price to pay for what promises to be a great experience and a first for Chesterfield.

Lots of people want an ice rink in the town - but that wouldn’t be free to use if we got one...

Welcome the wheel!

RELATED STORY: What huge observation wheel will look like in Chesterfield town centre