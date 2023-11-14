Photos show aftermath of suspected gas explosion that ripped through bungalow in Derbyshire town

These photos show the damage caused by a suspected gas explosion that saw emergency services deployed to a Derbyshire town this morning.

Fire crews attended Ollersett Avenue in New Mills following reports of a blast at 8.07am. Photos taken at the scene show a ground-floor terraced home with flames shooting up from its heavily damaged roof.

A spokesperson from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said that just one injury has been reported at this stage.

Residents from 12 other homes were evacuated to New Mills Leisure Centre as a precaution, and others had been told to keep their doors and windows shut.

Emergency services were called to reports of an explosion this morning. Image: William Lailey / SWNS

Local MP Robert Largan said he was “concerned” by the situation and said reports suggested it had been caused by a gas explosion.

He said: “I’m really concerned about reports from New Mills where number of homes have been evacuated following an explosion on Ollersett Avenue.

“The exact cause of the explosion was still being investigated but it has been reported to be a gas explosion.”

12 properties were evacuated after the explosion. Image: William Lailey / SWNS

A spokesperson from New Mills Town Council said: “As many are already aware there has sadly been a gas explosion on Ollsersett Avenue.“The emergency services are tending to the situation and it is advisable for people to stay away from the area if possible.”