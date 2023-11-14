News you can trust since 1855
Photos show aftermath of suspected gas explosion that ripped through bungalow in Derbyshire town

These photos show the damage caused by a suspected gas explosion that saw emergency services deployed to a Derbyshire town this morning.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Nov 2023, 13:58 GMT
Fire crews attended Ollersett Avenue in New Mills following reports of a blast at 8.07am. Photos taken at the scene show a ground-floor terraced home with flames shooting up from its heavily damaged roof.

A spokesperson from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said that just one injury has been reported at this stage.

Residents from 12 other homes were evacuated to New Mills Leisure Centre as a precaution, and others had been told to keep their doors and windows shut.

Emergency services were called to reports of an explosion this morning. Image: William Lailey / SWNSEmergency services were called to reports of an explosion this morning. Image: William Lailey / SWNS
Emergency services were called to reports of an explosion this morning. Image: William Lailey / SWNS

Local MP Robert Largan said he was “concerned” by the situation and said reports suggested it had been caused by a gas explosion.

He said: “I’m really concerned about reports from New Mills where number of homes have been evacuated following an explosion on Ollersett Avenue.

“My office are in contact with both Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, High Peak Borough Council and Derbyshire Police.

“The exact cause of the explosion was still being investigated but it has been reported to be a gas explosion.”

12 properties were evacuated after the explosion. Image: William Lailey / SWNS12 properties were evacuated after the explosion. Image: William Lailey / SWNS
12 properties were evacuated after the explosion. Image: William Lailey / SWNS

A spokesperson from New Mills Town Council said: “As many are already aware there has sadly been a gas explosion on Ollsersett Avenue.“The emergency services are tending to the situation and it is advisable for people to stay away from the area if possible.”

Fire crews from New Mills, Glossop, Whaley Bridge and Buxton, along with the command support unit, were called to the incident.

