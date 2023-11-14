Man in his 60s arrested after police discover body at Derbyshire property
Emergency services were called to Chancery Lane, Mackworth, just before 1.30pm on Sunday, November 12 – to reports that a man had suffered serious injuries. He was found to have died at the scene.
The man’s next of kin is aware and is being supported by family liaison officers.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “At this time, it is not clear how he suffered the injuries, and an investigation has been launched – but detectives are considering the possibility he may have been assaulted. A man aged in his 60s has been arrested and he is currently in police custody.
“We will release further information when we are able to and would encourage anyone who may have any concerns in the area to speak to officers.”
Anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the Chancery Lane area around that time, or those with any information which they think could help with enquiries, should contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*700836:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.