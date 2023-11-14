Police promise tough action after historic Peak District monument targeted by would-be thieves
The Derbyshire Rural Crime Team are investigating the attempted theft of a number of marker stones from Arbor Low, a Neolithic henge monument near Bakewell.
The marker stones are not part of the original monument, but they still form part of the protected site.
A DRCT spokesperson said: “Persons found to be committing crime against any of our country's heritage assets will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
“This would include any persons responsible for stealing the items, as well as anyone that may take possession of them thereafter.”
If you have any information about the attempted theft, contact the DRCT by calling 101, using the online reporting tool here or emailing [email protected].