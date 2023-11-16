A person has been hit by a train bound for Chesterfield this morning – forcing the closure of the rail line.

Emergency services have attended an incident between Derby and Chesterfield this morning – with a person being struck by a train.

This is affecting services on East Midlands Railway’s route between London St Pancras and Sheffield – calling at Derby and Chesterfield.

An EMR spokesperson said: “Emergency services remain on site and are carrying out investigations. Whilst these continue, the route between Derby and Chesterfield will be closed. We have no estimate at this time for when the line will re-open.

EMR services will be impacted by closure of the line after the incident.

“Trains on our London St Pancras to Sheffield route will be diverted where possible, adding up to 40 minutes to journey times.