Person hit by train travelling to Chesterfield – closing rail line in Derbyshire while investigations continue
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services have attended an incident between Derby and Chesterfield this morning – with a person being struck by a train.
This is affecting services on East Midlands Railway’s route between London St Pancras and Sheffield – calling at Derby and Chesterfield.
An EMR spokesperson said: “Emergency services remain on site and are carrying out investigations. Whilst these continue, the route between Derby and Chesterfield will be closed. We have no estimate at this time for when the line will re-open.
“Trains on our London St Pancras to Sheffield route will be diverted where possible, adding up to 40 minutes to journey times.
READ THIS: Victim of Derbyshire hit and run named as 31-year-old “loving” dad – with family left “broken” after his death
“You should continue to travel as originally planned however your journey may be delayed by up to 40 minutes. We are sorry for the delay to your journey today. We are currently sourcing rail replacement transport to operate between Derby and Chesterfield. Please remember that this can take time and be assured that our team are working tirelessly to arrange this as quickly as possible for you. We appreciate your patience whilst we do this.”