Person hit by a train this morning pronounced dead - British transport police confirm

Trains in Chesterfield have been delayed this morning following an incident on the tracks.

National Rail has reported that this was due to a person being hit by a train after 7 am.

It has been reported that the train lines have now been reopened and the trains are now running with delays still affecting some of the services.

A spokesperson for East Midlands Railway said: “We are sad to report that a person has been hit by a train earlier.

"This has occurred between Lincoln and Nottingham and is disrupting our trains on the Leicester/ Lincoln / Grimsby, Peterborough / Lincoln / Doncaster and Newark North Gate / Lincoln routes.

“Network Rail have advised that the line is now open and trains can begin to run again.”

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to the line near Collingham at around 7.02 am today (23 July) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.