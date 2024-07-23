Person hit by a train this morning pronounced dead - British transport police confirm
Trains calling at Chesterfield have been facing delays this morning (July 23) following an incident on the railway tracks.
National Rail has reported that this was due to a person being hit by a train after 7 am.
It has been reported that the train lines have now been reopened and the trains are now running with delays still affecting some of the services.
A spokesperson for East Midlands Railway said: “We are sad to report that a person has been hit by a train earlier.
"This has occurred between Lincoln and Nottingham and is disrupting our trains on the Leicester/ Lincoln / Grimsby, Peterborough / Lincoln / Doncaster and Newark North Gate / Lincoln routes.
“Network Rail have advised that the line is now open and trains can begin to run again.”
A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to the line near Collingham at around 7.02 am today (23 July) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
"Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
