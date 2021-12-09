Young man died after Derbyshire crash, inquest hears

Police attended Heanor Gate Road, Heanor, on the evening on September 4 after receiving reports that a BMW had collided with a wall.

The driver, 29-year-old carpet fitter James Hopkinson, of Gregg Avenue, Heanor, sadly died at the scene despite attempts by paramedics to save him.

James Hopkinson, who sadly died in a crash in Derbyshire.

His inquest concluded at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court on Tuesday.

Matthew Kewley, assistant coroner, told the hearing: “Mr Hopkinson was driving his vehicle at excess speed when he lost control of the vehicle.

“This caused serious injuries which led to Mr Hopkinson’s death.”

He concluded that Mr Hopkinson’s death was as a result of a road traffic collision.

Mr Hopkinson leaves behind his partner and their young daughter, a mum and step dad, dad and step mum, nine brothers and sisters and a cousin he was ‘very close to, who was like a brother to him’.

Paying tribute to her partner after he died, Kirsty Guilar said: “James was the type of person who would do anything for anyone.

“He worked non-stop but always made time for his family.

“We will miss him so much.

“I just had a feeling that evening that something wasn’t right but to be honest the news is still sinking in.

““I’ve tried to explain to our little girl what has happened, but she just thinks the angels are going to bring her daddy back when he’s better.

“He always said he wanted to provide a good life for our daughter, and he did.

“We are absolutely devastated.”