Chesterfield charity’s £1,000 cash boost from Amazon

Chesterfield Care Group – which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year – helps reduce social isolation, supports people to live well with dementia, and provides respite for carers.

The donation from the Amazon team will go towards providing transport for the charity’s walking and activity group, which is a vital service for people with dementia.

Chesterfield Care Group has received a £1,000 donation from Amazon.

Richard Cowlishaw-Ellison, site leader at Amazon in Barlborough, said: “Chesterfield Care Group is a lifeline to many people across Chesterfield, including the families of the older adults they care for.

“We’re pleased to support such a worthwhile charity in our community with this donation.”

Sanjeev Verma, who nominated Chesterfield Care Group for donation, said: “This charity has been a great support to me in the past.

“The staff and volunteers work hard to provide a caring environment for those they care for and I’m pleased Amazon could support them with this donation.”

Jane Parsons, service manager from Chesterfield Care Group, added: “We are hugely grateful to Sanjeev and the Amazon team for their donation.

“Donations like this ensure we can continue to provide the best care and support for individuals and families who need us.

“Our service runs five days per week and if you need more information, please contact us on 01246 274812 or visit our website.”

Chesterfield Care Group received the donation as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK.