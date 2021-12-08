More than half of Chesterfield neighbourhoods have a Covid infection rate above national average - what is the situation in your area?

The infection rate, the number of people per 100,000 of the population who have had at least one positive test result in the most recent seven-day period, currently stands at 478.9.

The Government is believed to be considering a move to its ‘Plan B’, which would tighten restrictions further, including ordering people to work from home where possible.

Here is the situation in every area of Chesterfield during this period, which covers the week up to December 2.

1. Spital and Hasland Spital and Hasland recorded a Covid-19 infection rate of 662 per 100,000 in the week up to December 2, according to Government figures. Image for illustration only. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2. Boythorpe and Birdholme Boythorpe and Birdholme recorded a Covid-19 infection rate of 640 per 100,000 in the week up to December 2, according to Government figures. Image for illustration only. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Inkersall Green and Duckmanton Inkersall Green and Duckmanton recorded a Covid-19 infection rate of 601 per 100,000 in the week up to December 2, according to Government figures. Image for illustration only. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Central Chesterfield and Stonegravels Central Chesterfield recorded a Covid-19 infection rate of 595.7 per 100,000 in the week up to December 2, according to Government figures. Image for illustration only. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales