Young couple first to buy at new Chesterfield housing development - after finding London unaffordable

Rosie Harris, a primary school teacher and Gareth Ress, a firefighter with London Fire Brigade, were the first people to buy a new home at Ashberry Homes’ Mill Fields development in Wingerworth.

The couple had been renting in Biggleswade for two years but moved back in with Gareth’s mum and dad in Matlock at the beginning of lockdown.

During that time, they decided Derbyshire would be the perfect place to take their first step on the property ladder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rosie, Gareth and Buddy, sat in the living room of their new Ashberry Home

Gareth, 28, who still commutes to work in London half the week, said: “We couldn’t keep up with the London lifestyle with our wages which is sad, but it’s just not doable. Just our rent alone was double our mortgage payments now. With bills and travel, it was ridiculous to live.

“It is so nice to be able to pay a mortgage for our own house and not break the bank – and to be able to do things with our lives and spend our money.”

The couple chose a three-bedroom semi-detached Heather house type at Mill Fields.

As first-time buyers, they were able to use the Help to Buy scheme, which enables buyers to purchase a new-build home with just a five per cent deposit and a 75 per cent mortgage. The remaining 20 per cent is provided by a Government-backed equity loan, interest free for five years.

Gareth and Rosie outside their new home

The scheme is only available on homes up to the price cap for the region, which in the East Midlands is £261,900.

Rosie, 29, who’s originally from Denby, said: “It feels so good to finally get onto the property ladder, especially when we didn’t think it was ever going to happen.

“It would have taken a lot longer for us to afford the deposit for this property if we hadn’t used Help to Buy. Using the scheme, we didn’t have to compromise on our house, or location. We could comfortably afford it, which is such a nice feeling.”