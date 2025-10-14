Yorkshire Water joins objections over plans to replace Derbyshire village pub with a ‘drive-thru’ cafe

Developers hoping to demolish a village pub and replace it with a drive-through cafe are facing further hurdles after Yorkshire Water joined a number of significant objections from concerned organisations and residents.

Chesterfield Borough Council is considering Brimington Property Ltd’s planning application to knock down The Three Horseshoes, on High Street, in Brimington, to build a drive-through, single-storey cafe with amended access, associated parking spaces and landscaping.

Objections have been submitted to the council from Derbyshire County Council’s highways authority and Brimington Parish Council alongside concerns raised by Chesterfield Civic Society and residents including the loss of a ‘popular’ and ‘iconic’ pub, fears over increased traffic on a busy route, health and safety for residents and pedestrians, air pollution, noise and litter.

And now Yorkshire Water has objected to the application due to a lack of submitted drainage information because it claims Brimington Property is proposing to discharge surface water to a public sewer and the water company has argued any sustainable development needs appropriate surface water disposal.

Reuben Thornton, of Yorkshire Water’s Developer Services Team, stated: “Yorkshire Water objects to the application due to [a] lack of submitted drainage information.

“The developer is proposing to discharge surface water to [the] public sewer, however, sustainable development requires appropriate surface water disposal.”

Mr Thornton added that the developer must provide evidence to demonstrate that surface water disposal via infiltration or watercourse are not reasonably practical before considering disposal to the public sewer.

Subject to satisfactory evidence, curtilage surface water may be discharged to the public surface water sewer, according to Yorkshire Water, providing the surface water discharges is reduced by a minimum of 30per cent based on a peak discharge rate during an annual storm event.

Mr Thornton added: “The developer will be required to provide evidence of existing positive drainage to a public sewer from the site to the satisfaction of Yorkshire Water and the Local Planning Authority by means of physical investigation.

“On-site attenuation, taking into account climate change, will be required before any discharge to the public sewer network is permitted.”

The scheme includes plans to widen the entrance and exit, and to relocate the existing traffic lights further away from the junction to provide a clear view of the roads and traffic lights for the safety of customers.

A proposed car park aims to accommodate five vehicles as well as six short stay cycle spaces to encourage cycling as a mode of transport, according to the borough council, and it is hoped the scheme will create 15 full-time jobs.

Derbyshire County Council’s highways authority has so far recommended the scheme be refused due to the proximity of the site access to a signalised junction at Ringwood Road and High Street and due to the significant and complex vehicle movements expected to be generated by the proposal.

The highways authority has also argued that the scheme fails to provide a safe and suitable access and would have an unacceptable impact on highway safety and it contradicts the National Planning Policy Framework.

However, the highways authority has stated that should the applicant be able to create an alternative access to serve the site off High Street this will be assessed.

Following a consultation, over 30 public comments have been received by the borough council after residents told how important the pub is to them as a meeting place and a community hub and County Cllr Richard Smith has said he is concerned the scheme could result in the potential loss of a ‘nice old building’.

He has also shared residents’ concerns about pollution in Brimington with a high number of vehicles already moving through the village with well-documented congestion along High Street where an Aldi supermarket is already being built with further fears of even more vehicle movements.

The Aldi is being built in a very busy area at the junction of the A619 Ringwood Road and High Street, near to the Grade 2 Listed St Michael’s Church as well as Heywood House Children’s Nursery all in the vicinity of The Three Horseshoes pub.

Chesterfield and District Civic Society has raised concerns because The Three Horseshoes falls in the Brimington Conservation area and the pub is adjacent to the Grade 2 listed St Michael and all Angels Parish Church and the society fears a modern drive-through cafe will have a negative impact on the setting of the beautiful historic church and increase traffic with more air pollution and noise.

Brimington Parish Council has also objected to the scheme with concerns for the conservation area, the loss of a community asset and trees, that the scheme will look ‘out of keeping’ for the area, create increased vehicle movements at a difficult and busy junction as well as an increase in pollution and litter with an impact on other businesses in the area.

However, the attractive pub building is not listed, according to a statement in support of the application by Brimington Property Ltd, though many residents regard it as an ‘iconic Brimington building’.

The borough council’s environmental health officer has also stated the expected increase in traffic would only result in approximately a 0.5per cent increase in vehicle numbers and this figure would not produce a measurable increase in pollution levels and he has submitted no objections to the proposal on air quality grounds.

Two submissions received from the public by the borough council also include no objections to the proposed demolition of the pub and three more are in support of the planning application.

Chesterfield Borough Council received Brimington Property Ltd’s planning application in March and the scheme is expected to be decided upon at a pending borough council planning committee meeting but no date has yet been formally fixed in any published agendas.