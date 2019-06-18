'Worrying time' for hundreds of staff at Chesterfield firm

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins is meeting with bosses at IT company DXC - amid concerns about possible job losses at its offices in the town.

DXC has already embarked upon a voluntary redundancy programme and will meet with unions in Chesterfield on Thursday to discuss further restructuring plans which seem likely to lead to more jobs being lost, according to Mr Perkins.

READ THIS: Chesterfield council approves plans to turn pub into flats

DXC's Chesterfield office is situated on Old Road.

Mr Perkins, who has already raised the issue of job losses at DXC - formerly known as CSC - in a Parliamentary debate in 2017, said: "This will be a worrying time for the hundreds of staff who work for DXC in Chesterfield.

"I have spoken with senior representatives from DXC on Tuesday and arranged a meeting with them to discuss the situation and identify if there is any way that I can assist in ensuring that staff in Chesterfield are spared from compulsory redundancies.

"DXC is an important employer here and we want to do all we can to ensure that these roles, many of which are highly skilled, are retained in Chesterfield."

A spokesperson for DXC declined to comment.