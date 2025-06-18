Chesterfield secondary school students have attended a mock cabinet and met Larry the Cat.

Students from St Mary's Catholic High School in Chesterfield were invited to 10 Downing Street and were excited to visit London on Friday, June 13.

Members of the School Parliament took part in the visit, alongside the Year 12 Politics A Level students and had a chance to speak to Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins, who joined them at the start and welcomed them to London.

Upon arrival, the Head Girl was selected to knock on the door before the students were invited inside and offered a guided tour of the state rooms, which included the famous 'Pillar Room', 'White Room' and 'Prime Minister's Study', as well as receiving a politics lesson in the Prime Minister's Dining Room. The highlight of the visit was a mock cabinet in the 'Cabinet Room'.

Following a lunch in the Rose Garden, the students signed their names in the visitor's book before meeting one of Downing Street's most famous residents – Larry the Cat.

Maria Dengate, the headteacher at St Mary’s High School said: “This was a wonderful opportunity for our students, and something that they will forever cherish. Their exemplary behaviour, as well as their inquisitiveness, was complemented by staff at Downing Street and I am, as always, incredibly proud of them.”

Mr Perkins said: “I was delighted to welcome St Mary’s Year 12 Politics students to 10 Downing Street, though I expect many of them were more excited about meeting Larry the Cat than they were me!

“It sounds like the students had a fantastic day and got to learn about how the how Downing Street operates, cabinet meetings and the day-to-day activities involved in running the country.

I am pleased that we have such an accessible Government and Parliament, and I would encourage other schools to take advantage of the educational visits that are on offer.”