Carvela will be opening its doors at McArthurGlen’s East Midlands Designer Outlet, South Normanton, on Tuesday, January 31, at 9am.

The first 300 customers will receive a complimentary tote bag with every purchase to celebrate the new store.

Carvela offers fashionable court shoes, after-dark stilettos and classic clutch bags.

Paul Sutton, centre manager at East Midlands Designer Outlet, said: “We are delighted to welcome the addition of the premium ladies’ footwear and accessories brand. By adding Carvela to our portfolio, we are continuing to elevate our in-centre shopping experience for all our customers.”

The announcement of Carvela’s arrival follows news of significant modernisation works at the centre throughout 2023 as part of a multi-million pound investment.