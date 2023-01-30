Women's footwear and accessory brand launches store at McArthurGlen's East Midlands Designer Outlet with tote bags giveaway for 300 customers
A women’s footwear and accessory brand will launch at a Derbyshire shopping complex this week.
Carvela will be opening its doors at McArthurGlen’s East Midlands Designer Outlet, South Normanton, on Tuesday, January 31, at 9am.
The first 300 customers will receive a complimentary tote bag with every purchase to celebrate the new store.
Carvela offers fashionable court shoes, after-dark stilettos and classic clutch bags.
Paul Sutton, centre manager at East Midlands Designer Outlet, said: “We are delighted to welcome the addition of the premium ladies’ footwear and accessories brand. By adding Carvela to our portfolio, we are continuing to elevate our in-centre shopping experience for all our customers.”
The announcement of Carvela’s arrival follows news of significant modernisation works at the centre throughout 2023 as part of a multi-million pound investment.
Modernisation works has begun this month with the development of McArthurGlen’s largest ever Nike store offering, which is coming winter 2023.