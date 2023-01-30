Work started this month as Nike creates a new retail space, more than doubling its footprint from 6,079sqft to 13,959sqft. The new shop is due to open to customers from winter 2023.

Centre Manager Paul Sutton said: “During our 25th anniversary year, we are investing into the future modernisation and development of the centre, and at its heart, our community and customer experience. Over the next two years, we will see the upsizing of a brand that has been at the centre for over a decade and a key footfall driver. This new and improved Nike retail space is just the first step in our on-going modernisation works which will take place throughout 2023 and 2024.”