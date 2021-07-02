Woman ‘assaulted’ in Derbyshire field

A woman has allegedly been assaulted in a field in Derbyshire.

By Michael Broomhead
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 12:09 pm

Police are investigating the incident which happened in Shirebrook.

MORE: Derbyshire traffic cops respond to criticism after punishing driver of lorry which run out of fuel

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports that a 49-year-old woman had been assaulted in a field off Main Street at around 8pm on Thursday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

We are awaiting a police statement about the incident.

“The woman was taken to hospital and has since been released.

“Officers are continuing their enquiries at this time and anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Derbyshire police with reference 1236-010721.”

MORE: ‘Prolific’ Chesterfield offender locked up

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Visit www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/subscriptions.