Woman ‘assaulted’ in Derbyshire field

Police are investigating the incident which happened in Shirebrook.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports that a 49-year-old woman had been assaulted in a field off Main Street at around 8pm on Thursday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are awaiting a police statement about the incident.

“The woman was taken to hospital and has since been released.

“Officers are continuing their enquiries at this time and anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Derbyshire police with reference 1236-010721.”