Campaigning group WASPI will challenge senior Government lawyers in the High Court within weeks in a fight for justice for Fifties-born women hit hard by changes to State Pension age eligibility.

The two-day showdown will begin on December 9 when representatives of the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) will defend the Government’s response to the Parliamentary Ombudsman’s report which recommended compensation. Ministers refused any payout to the 3.5million affected women despite accepting that there had been wrongdoing.

If successful, the High Court could rule that ministers go back to the drawing board to reconsider the Parliamentary Ombudsman’s report, though they are unable to directly force the DWP to compensate the affected women.

A new poll of more than 5,000 WASPI women has found that nearly three-quarters (72 per cent) say they worry about their finances. Meanwhile, four in five (80 per cent) say politicians “only care about young people” after Labour reneged on pre-election pledges to pay compensation to women who were given little warning about changes to State Pension age eligibility.

Angela Madden, who lives near Chesterfield, chairs the national WASPI campaign group (photo: Getty Images, Isabel Infantes/ASP)

North Derbyshire based Angela Madden, who chairs the national Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) organisation, said: “With our day in court now on the horizon, we are more determined than ever to secure the fair compensation that WASPI women deserve.

“We are backed by hundreds of MPs across the political parties, dozens of trade unions and influential organisations, alongside an overwhelming majority of the public.

“Ministers should stop dithering and get around the table with WASPI women or face being forced to defend the indefensible in court in a matter of weeks.”

Lawyers acting for WASPI will be scrutinising every page of material served by the Government in support of its defence along with ‘Detailed Grounds of Resistance’ that explain that defence in full. The campaign group launched a CrowdJustice fund to cover the costs, stating “Please help us challenge the Government’s shameful decision by donating to our fighting fund.”

For further information on the campaign visit: https://waspi.co.uk