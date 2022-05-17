Winning artists at Chesterfield primary school scoop tickets to town's new musical

Children from Year 5 at Abercrombie Primary School with their winning design.

Children in Year 5 at Abercrombie Primary School will watch the matinee of The Crooked Spire musical at the Pomegranate Theatre on Thursday, May 19, after winning an art competition.

The judging panel, comprising Rev Patrick Coleman, vicar of Chesterfield Parish Church, Amy Smith of Junction Arts and Kate Dawson of Well Read PR, felt that the Abercrombie entry featuring each child’s interpretation of the spire against the night sky was a cut above the rest in the contest among primary schools.

The Rev Coleman said: “The Y5 children from Abercrombie all noticed different aspects of the spire, and the darkness and light of the various backgrounds give a really strong feeling not only of the amazing skies we have in Chesterfield, but also the darkness and light that are in the background of the musical.”

Amy Smith, project co-ordinator at Junction Arts, said: “There were some lovely entries from local schools and it was wonderful to see the range of ideas and materials used, but Abercrombie’s Year 5’s artwork really stood out to us. With a stunning montage of the crooked spires set against the beautiful sunset, it really has the wow factor!”

Tracy Gannon, headteacher at Abercrombie Primary School, said: “The competition was a wonderful opportunity for students to get creative and make a piece of art which reflected the different aspects of the Crooked Spire. When Year 5 were told they’d won the competition in assembly they were jumping with joy! They are very excited to have been offered free tickets to visit the wonderful Pomegranate Theatre and watch The Crooked Spire musical.

“It means so much to our school to be involved and support community events such as this and the children really learn from these events too."

The winning artwork will be displayed at the Pomegranate during the run of The Crooked Spirel, from May 19 to 21. Tickets for the show cost £17.50, go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk