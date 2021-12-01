When will it snow again in Derbyshire? Met Office predicts Arctic blast for UK this month

Storm Arwen brought heavy snow to Derbyshire and 100mph winds and rain elsewhere in the country – leaving people wondering when the wintry weather was likely to return.

Roads were closed and schools shut on Monday as the county returned to work.

Although temperatures soared into double figures on Tuesday, this is not expected to last into December.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wintry weather is set to return to Derbyshire as temperatures plummet again this week. Walkers brave the cold on the Tissington Trail near Biggin after Heavy snow fall in the Peak District last weekend. Image: Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press.

The Met Office predicts wintry sleet showers over higher ground in Derbyshire on Saturday, with temperatures set to peak at no higher than 4C.

Forecasters also say it will remain cold across the county into next week as more sleet showers fall on high ground.