Stunning pictures as snow blankets Chesterfield and Derbyshire

Much of the county was blanketed in snow on Saturday morning – with the Peak District experiencing a heavy downfall – before other areas were covered in the white stuff on Sunday.

Lorries were stuck on the A515, farmers forced to use quad bikes to reach their sheep and even low-lying areas were covered in snow.

The county’s weather is expected to warm up by Tuesday, according to the Met Office.

1. Your Derbyshire snow pictures Snow over Robinson's bowling Green, Walton, chesterfield. Photo: Submitted

2. Your Derbyshire snow pictures Geese on frozen Walton Dam, Chesterfield. Photo: Submitted

3. Your Derbyshire snow pictures Icy roads were a problem for drivers on Monday morning. Windsor Close, Walton, Chesterfield, looked treacherous first thing. Photo: Submitted

4. Your Derbyshire snow pictures A Nissan X-Trail gets a helping hand after getting in the Derbyshire Peak District near Biggin. Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press