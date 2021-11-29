A gritter lorry stops to wait as people help to push an Asda delivery van stuck on the A515 after eavy snow fall in the Derbyshire Peak District.

Stunning pictures as snow blankets Chesterfield and Derbyshire

Our photographers and readers have been out and about taking pictures as Derbyshire was turned into a winter wonderland this weekend.

By Tim Paget
Monday, 29th November 2021, 2:20 pm

Much of the county was blanketed in snow on Saturday morning – with the Peak District experiencing a heavy downfall – before other areas were covered in the white stuff on Sunday.

Lorries were stuck on the A515, farmers forced to use quad bikes to reach their sheep and even low-lying areas were covered in snow.

The county’s weather is expected to warm up by Tuesday, according to the Met Office.

1. Your Derbyshire snow pictures

Snow over Robinson's bowling Green, Walton, chesterfield.

Photo: Submitted

2. Your Derbyshire snow pictures

Geese on frozen Walton Dam, Chesterfield.

Photo: Submitted

3. Your Derbyshire snow pictures

Icy roads were a problem for drivers on Monday morning. Windsor Close, Walton, Chesterfield, looked treacherous first thing.

Photo: Submitted

4. Your Derbyshire snow pictures

A Nissan X-Trail gets a helping hand after getting in the Derbyshire Peak District near Biggin.

Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press

