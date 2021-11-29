Stunning pictures as snow blankets Chesterfield and Derbyshire

Much of the county was blanketed in snow on Saturday morning – with the Peak District experiencing a heavy downfall – before other areas were covered in the white stuff on Sunday.
Lorries were stuck on the A515, farmers forced to use quad bikes to reach their sheep and even low-lying areas were covered in snow.
The county’s weather is expected to warm up by Tuesday, according to the Met Office.
Snow over Robinson's bowling Green, Walton, chesterfield.
Photo: Submitted
Geese on frozen Walton Dam, Chesterfield.
Photo: Submitted
Icy roads were a problem for drivers on Monday morning. Windsor Close, Walton, Chesterfield, looked treacherous first thing.
Photo: Submitted
A Nissan X-Trail gets a helping hand after getting in the Derbyshire Peak District near Biggin.
Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press