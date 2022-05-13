When temperatures will hit 23C in Derbyshire - but will weather stay dry for Queen's Jubilee parties?

The mercury will climb to 21C in Chesterfield as early as tomorrow (Saturday, May 14) and will reach 23C on Tuesday, according to the latest Met Office forecast.

Next week will be unsettled however, despite the rising temperatures. Monday and Wednesday are both expected to see showers before largely dry weather returns for the week beginning Monday, May 23.

People hoping for nice weather over the long bank holiday could be in luck.

Temperatures are expected to reach 23C in Derbyshire in the run up to the long June bank holiday. Image: Pixabay.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “A change in weather is likely as we move from May into June, with a shift towards more settled, drier conditions.

"Showers still remain a possibility in some places, but a drier end to the period is likely for most.