When mini-heatwave will end in Derbyshire as Met Office predicts snow next week
Derbyshire has been basking in temperatures of up to 19C this week but the mini-heatwave is expected to be a distant memory soon.
The Met Office is forecasting sunny skies for Chesterfield and temperatures of 18C today and tomorrow – before the weather turns on Sunday.
Temperatures will fall by five degrees to end the weekend and cloudy weather will return for the early part of next week.
After a cloudy Monday and Tuesday, forecasters expect a wet day on Wednesday before temperatures plummet further.
On Thursday, March 31, Chesterfield will see single-digit maximum temperatures of only 9C and there is sleet in the forecast.
At higher levels in the Peak District, snow is also expected to fall next Thursday.
The Met Office has forecast light snow between 6am to 10am in Buxton and other parts of the High Peak.
Maximum temperatures will only reach 7C on Friday, April 1, and near-zero overnight temperatures are expected.