Well-known north Derbyshire pub bids for 'much-needed' revamp

The proposal would see new lighting, a pergola and a cold room installed at The Mossbrook Inn, on Sheffield Road, Eckington.

Bosses say the development will allow the venue to ‘continue to be a vibrant destination’, and allow it to ‘retain and attract new patrons’.

A planning statement, put together by Boyer, on behalf of pub and restaurant firm Mitchells and Butlers, says: “The proposed development is considered acceptable in planning terms when assessed against relevant local planning policy.

"The proposed development will provide a much-needed refresh of the exterior of the public house and grounds to improve the current offer provided and meet commercial expectation and present-day needs.

"The proposals represent a significant investment by Mitchells and Butlers in the property. Ongoing investment and maintenance are essential for the long-term operation of the building.”

The pub is located within the Eckington and Renishaw Conservation Area – with developers promising the revamp will be ‘sympathetic’ to the venue’s surroundings.

“The proposed works would be generally minor in scale and involve sensitive and sympathetic alterations which will enhance the existing property,” the planning statement, published on North East Derbyshire District Council’s website, adds.

"The proposals will enable the public house and grounds to be updated, sympathetically modernised and maintained, and thus contribute to the preservation and enhancement of the Eckington & Renishaw Conservation Area.

"A property that is sensitively updated will ensure the continued success of the business and will enable the village to continue to be an attractive and popular destination for its residents and tourists alike.”

Documents say the existing yard area and bin store enclosure to be extended to the south to accommodate a new freezer/coldroom.

The free-standing motorised pergola will feature a retractable roof system with integrated LED lighting and heaters.