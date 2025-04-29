Two-times champion Cooper Wallace of Newbold with the medals he won in the European Gull Screeching Championship in 2024 and 2025.

Chesterfield’s newly crowned European Gull Screeching Champion has disclosed the trick he had up his sleeve to win the title for the second year running.

Ten-year-old Cooper Wallace, who lives in Newbold, said: “I couldn’t just go up and do the original, people have heard that before so I had to do different things to be more entertaining."

Cooper scooped the title with his impression of a seagull which he heard while visiting his grandparents David and Lyn Charlesworth. His mum, Lauren, said: “We’ve been nagging him to listen to seagulls around the area for a quite a while. He heard this one in mum and dad’s garden in Walton a couple of weeks ago and started practising it.”

On the morning after his win in Belgium, Cooper said: "I feel really good and excited - I won the competition and everything is amazing.”

Cooper and Shelby Wallace at the European Gull Screeching Championship in Belgium (photo: Andrew Wallace)

Among the congratulations messages for Cooper was an email from the RSPB which said: “Well done to our gull champion for retaining his title.”

The champion woke to a day of film shooting by a Korean TV crew which has been shadowing the family for five days, interviews with Radio 1’s Greg James, BBC Newsround, Radio Derby’s Twiggy and a meeting with 5 News that evening.

Cooper’s little sister, Shelby, competed in the championship for the first time and was the second youngest out of a line-up of 21 children in the junior section. She was placed fourth – scoring only six points less than her brother. Lauren, who teaches at Arkwright Primary School, said: “Shelby was jumping up and down on a chair screaming for her brother, absolutely loving it. She said ‘I’m disappointed that I haven’t got a medal but Cooper’s done it again’.”

Both Cooper and Shelby carried mascots made by their gran’s friend Jill Leatherday during the competition. Cooper’s mascot named his mascot Steven Seagull and Shelby called hers Shelley.

Cooper and Shelby with their seagull mascots made by their gran's friend Jill Leatherday (photo: Andrew Wallace)

The family celebrated Cooper’s victory and grandma Lyn’s 72nd birthday with a meal in Belgium.

Cooper and Shelby will be back at Abercrombie Primary School this week to share their exciting weekend with their classmates.