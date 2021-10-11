Wedding photographer offers free service to couples affected by closure of Chesterfield firm Frilys Boutique

Becca Mellor of RHM Photography

When Frilys Boutique announced it had filed for insolvency and ceased trading last month, Becca Mellor decided to help those who had been let down by the Hasland-based firm by offering them her services free of charge.

Becca is a qualified photographer with over 12 years experience and runs her own business, RHM photography, which covers both Derbyshire and further afield.

She has already taken on nine couples affected by the sudden closure of Frilys Boutique after posting about her offer on Facebook and now hopes to reach out to more people ahead of their big day.

Becca Mellor, of RHM Photography, is offering her services for free to those who have been affected the by the closure of Frilys Boutique (photo: RHM Photography)

Becca, who is originally from the High Peak, said: “When I saw the announcement from Frilys my heart absolutely broke.

"I’ll be honest I never had wedding insurance when I got married and it makes you think, well how many people have actually got wedding insurance and how much people are saving for a special day that they might not even get a single penny back for.”

Becca says photography is her passion and that she will travel throughout the country to help those in need, covering her own travel fees and costs incurred for her services.

Becca Mellor, of RHM Photography, is offering her services for free to those who have been affected the by the closure of Frilys Boutique (photo: RHM Photography)

She added: "I have nine weddings booked in from Frilys; I’ve got one in Birmingham, one in London, one in Hull, one in Wakefield. Since I’ve offered it to people, people just keep coming saying they’ve been let down by them.

"I just can’t imagine what they’re going through. I got married, that was stressful in itself so throw a business going into liquidation into the mix and it really doesn’t help.

"I'm not asking for a dime because I want them to have a special day that they deserve.”

Becca’s offer is sure to be welcomed by former customers of Frilys Boutique, two of whom spoke to the Derbyshire Times last week and revealed they now feared they would never get a refund from the firm after forking out a combined total of more than £1,500.