‘We WILL reopen after refurbishment’: Historic Chesterfield store rubbishes ‘closing for good’ rumour

A sale is currently taking place at Eyres before the furniture business temporarily shuts for a revamp.

Signs in the windows of the Holywell Street shop state ‘closing down sale for refurbishment, everything must go!’

Eyres of Chesterfield.

A reader contacted the Derbyshire Times this week to say they had heard the store ‘will be closing down, it's not a refurbishment unfortunately’ – but Eyres has quashed this rumour.

A spokesperson for Eyres told the Derbyshire Times: “We will be reopening after the refurbishment.

“We’re looking at temporarily closing for around two months from the middle or end of February.

“The refurbishment comes on the back of leaks in the building – the work needs to be done.

“We have a new concept for the store – we want it to be a destination where you will discover our own design furnishings and unique home decor, quality, value, and an exciting home shopping experience worth your time.

“We’re going back to its roots when the store was founded by the Eyres family.

“Prepared to be pleasantly surprised.

“We’ll be keeping everyone updated with the progress.”

Eyres’ website states: “We’ve been helping people turn their houses into homes with stunning furnishings and accessories since 1875.

“We now also have new ranges including nursery, kitchens, bathrooms, sofas and beds, whilst continuing to offer an amazing selection of upholstery, dining and bedroom furniture, giving you everything you need to create your dream home.”