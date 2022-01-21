Man charged with murder and attempted murder after Derbyshire tragedy

Vasile Culea was arrested at his home in Grove Road, Church Warsop, on Thursday.

The 33-year-old was charged with murder and attempted murder on Friday and has been remanded in custody.

He is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Derbyshire Constabulary released this picture of Kenneth and Freda Walker.

Freda, 86, and Ken, 88, were found by a neighbour at their home in Station Road, Langwith Junction, last Saturday morning.

Freda was pronounced dead at the scene while Ken was found with life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Derbyshire’s Assistant Chief Constable David Kirby said: “I would like to thank all those who have come forward and supported the investigation so far.

“The incident has had an understandable impact on the community of Langwith Junction and the wider Shirebrook area.

“Our thoughts remain with the couple’s family and friends – and I, along with the whole of Derbyshire Constabulary, send our best wishes to Ken.

“The investigation into the incident continues and I would once again appeal for anyone who has any information to come forward.

“In particular detectives still want to speak to anyone who was walking or driving on Station Road between 4.30pm on Friday, January 14, and 9am on Saturday, January 15, to come forward as soon as possible.”