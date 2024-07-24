"We understand the significance": Derbyshire County Council to remove 'love locks' and repair Bakewell bridge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bakewell’s famous ‘love locks’ Weir footbridge will undergo a major maintenance and repair programme at the end of the summer, so Derbyshire County Council is now inviting couples to collect any sentimental mementoes before they are forcibly removed.

Work will begin on Monday, September 16, and will be the first major repair programme since the bridge was installed in the late 1990s, which should extend its life by a further 25 years.

But to access the structure, workers will first have to remove around 5,500 padlocks left there since 2011 as symbols by loved-up couples and those mourning losses, like a mini version of the tradition for visitors to the Pont des Arts in Paris.

Councillor Charlotte Cupit, cabinet member for highways assets and transport, said: “We understand the significance this bridge has developed for many people as a place to attach a lock to remember loved ones or to celebrate special anniversaries.

Thousands of padlocks known as 'love locks' adorn Weir Bridge across the River Wye on December 29, 2021 in Bakewell, England. (Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

“However, as we have noted over the last few years, the bridge requires repairs, which include tackling significant areas of rust as well as repairing the pedestrian walkway which has worn through in a number of places.

“We can only do these works by removing all the padlocks attached to the bridge. Whilst we know that views are divided over the overall presence of the locks on the bridge, we understand the importance of individual locks that have been placed on the bridge to many, so we are working hard to carry out these essential repairs in the most sensitive and responsible way we can.”

The council sparked an angry outcry when it first asked that people remove any particularly significant locks back in 2021 as repair plans were being drawn up, but is now setting a hard deadline on the request.

Cllr Cupit said: “We’re giving several months’ notice before the start of our repairs and would encourage anyone who wants to remove their lock during this time.

“We’ve planned the timing of these repairs for after the school holidays to both minimise disruption but also to give the summer period for people to remove their lock from the bridge if they would like to.

“After that time, as organisations have been unable to help identify or provide a site to display the locks, we will recycle any remaining locks and donate the proceeds to two local charities chosen by Bakewell Town Council.”

She added: “To enhance public safety, new metal panels will be installed to replace the wires people have used to attach their locks, helping to improve public safety and reduce the previous issue that has been raised by some of grazes and cuts from protruding locks.”

The repairs will also involve treating any rust, and repainting the bridge with a solution designed to expand and contract in hot and cold weather, helping to protect the structure and maintain its appearance.

A new, long lasting, anti-slip walkway will be laid to replace the existing damaged surface, and new tubular railings will replace the wires to which the love locks are currently attached. The thicker diameter of the tubes is expected to prevent locks being reattached in future, which the council says is necessary to facilitate maintenance and public safety.

For more details and updates about progress on the repairs, visit www.derbyshire.gov.uk/weirbridge.