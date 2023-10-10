Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Loveness Mwelwa, who lived with her husband Chola at Mastin Moor, sadly passed away in August at the age of 57 after a long battle with breast cancer.

She was a registered nurse, having been educated and trained in Zambia, and worked for many years in care homes – as well as taking on agency work – at sites across Chesterfield.

It is 20 years since Chola, 63, first arrived in Chesterfield. He said that the support Loveness received from the likes of Chesterfield Royal Hospital, Lifehouse Church and Ashgate Hospice – especially towards the end of her life – had been nothing short of fantastic.

“I’ve lived in Chesterfield for 20 years now, my family came and joined me in 2004 – they’ve lived here for 19 years and originally we’re from Zambia. We’ve been married for 32 years, we were together for quite a long time.

“My wife had a diagnosis of breast cancer even before we came here, and when she arrived she went into treatment. She has had that journey until August, when she passed away.

“Loveness had her first surgery in 2005, she recovered and was active and working, and in 2010 the cancer recurred. Again it stabilised, but it went downwards from around 2017. It was a rough patch, and things accelerated around 2022 with hospital admissions.

“Throughout that journey, we have had strong support from our church, including Pastor Paul, as well as our friends and family. When her health began to decline, she went in and out of Chesterfield Royal Hospital several times, Weston Park and lastly, Ashgate Hospice.

Chola with his sons Saliba, Sampala and Mumba.

“Ashgate Hospice have been along this journey with us and have supported her in many ways. Loveness went into Ashgate on the Thursday, and passed away at 10.00pm on the Monday. They all have been brilliant.”

Chola said that Loveness was a sociable person, always welcoming visitors to their home – and that she was given the nickname ‘mother’ by her friends.

“On June 10, Loveness had her 57th birthday celebrations, held at Lifehouse Church, to thank God for sustaining her life despite the challenge of living with cancer for so many years.

“Loveness’ hobbies included gardening, which she enjoyed so much up to the time she died. Many people benefited from her vegetable garden.

Pastor Paul from Lifehouse Church can be seen here leading the funeral service.

“She was a people person. Hardly a day passed without people visiting her home. She was nicknamed ‘mother’ by her friends.”

Chola said that the response from those who attended Loveness’ funeral on September 8 – as well as the people who helped organise it – was incredibly positive.

He said: “What prompted me to speak was the feedback after the funeral. All the women at the church said they had never seen a funeral like that. The cemetery staff were also quite amazed.”

Loveness’ funeral was attended by around 200 people at the Lifehouse Church on Chatsworth Road.

Loveness was a keen gardener before she passed away after a long battle with breast cancer.

Chola said: “We thought of giving her a big send off – I think it was attended by more than 200 people. It’s something that people were amazed at, they said they had never seen such a funeral in Chesterfield.

“There are a lot of people from different nationalities and backgrounds who have now moved into Chesterfield. When I came, I think there were a few of us, especially from Africa, but now I think at our church there are 40 nationalities in the congregation. It shows you how multicultural Chesterfield has become.

“Green was her favourite colour, so the women agreed to wear green tops. The song playing in the video is in her mother’s language. She was fond of that song towards her last days, every morning when she got up she wanted that song playing.”

The Zambian flag was also draped over Loveness’ coffin as she arrived at the church, and Chola said that her funeral combined elements of her Zambian heritage and British traditions.

“Paul from Spire Funerals was understanding, we requested that Loveness’ body pass through the house and stay there for about five minutes. She didn’t pass away at home, so we wanted her to pass through.

The women at the funeral wore green - Loveness’ favourite colour.

“In our tradition, when they have finished putting the soil over the grave, the women always go around just to smoothen the grave. People back home in Zambia also had their own gatherings.

“People from everywhere came to the funeral. In our culture, we don’t invite people to funerals – it is just left open and people come if they want to. To incorporate British culture, we sent invitations to all of our neighbours along our street. It was a good send off for her.”