Students and staff from Brookfield Community School have taken part in a challenging 12.5 km walk to support Ashgate Hospice.

Brookfield Community School hosted its second Annual Sponsored Walk last Friday, September 29. Following the success of the inaugural sponsored school walk last year, students and staff rose to the challenge of a longer route with the aim of beating last year’s sum raised for Ashgate Hospice – as well as fulfilling the school’s core values of Ambition, Resilience and Respect.

The whole school community was involved last with over 1,000 students and staff walking from the school to Linacre Reservoirs and back via footpaths and bridleways through Old Brampton and Hemming Green. More vulnerable and less able students completed a shorter route.

Students were safely registered and bravely marshalled throughout 12.5 kilometres route – which was 25% longer than last year. This did not faze the 11-18 year olds who completed the course.

The school is particularly grateful to local residents for their support and to other walkers and users of the paths and bridleways. Parents, staff and the local community have offered generous words and donations through Just Giving and in person, the total raised this year, with Gift Aid, already over £12,000.

Adele Taylor, of the hospice's fundraising team, said: “I just wanted to say Thank you, from everyone at Ashgate Hospice to everyone at Brookfield School for your continued support. Everyone made us very welcome on the day and it was so nice to cheer the students on and give them their well-deserved medals at the end of the walk. It was great to chat to them: they are truly inspiring young people.”

Anyone who would like to donate can do so via the Just Giving page.

