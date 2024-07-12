'We are in the right place at the right time' - how Chesterfield school secured the famous Red Arrows flypast for summer fair
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The famous planes will be flying over Walton Holymoorside Primary School on Saturday, July 13 at 2.25pm during the school’s summer fair.
It’s an amazing coup as the Red Arrows usually reserve flypasts for royal occasions or major events.
Lyndsey Dudley is communications manager for the Walton Holymoorside Primary School Staff and Parent Association, the group that is organising tomorrow’s fair. She said: “We wanted to do something special to give back to the school, and found out that you can apply online to have the Red Arrows do a flypast. We applied on behalf of the school some months ago, and received a message saying basically "if we are in the area, we will see what we can do".
“We then almost forgot about it and had preoccupied ourselves with trying to get Chester the Fieldmouse to attend instead - but unfortunately he can't come because there is a Chesterfield match on!
“Then, yesterday morning we received an email from the RAF to say that the Red Arrows would in fact be able to fly past our Summer Fair as they will be on their way to Southport Air Show.
“We couldn't believe it! We are literally in the right place at the right time! Many people apply but aren't that lucky.”
The Red Arrows’ route for Saturday afternoon shows that the aircraft will be north-east of Pilsley at 2.24, a minute before flying over Walton Holymoorside Primary School, south of Cressbrook at 2.27pm and heading over Buxton at 2.28pm.*If you capture photos or video footage of the Red Arrows flying over Derbyshire, please email: [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.