Water warning issued to Chesterfield residents

Severn Trent has issued the request to people in the town.

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: “We need your help today.

Be water aware, Severn Trent is urging.

“As the heatwave continues, we’re seeing some really high water usage in your area.

“We’re asking everyone to play their part by reducing the amount of water they use for the next few days.

“If you could refrain from using sprinklers and jet washes and use a watering can instead of a hose, it will really help.

“By making a few simple changes, you can help make sure everyone gets the water they need.

“Thanks so much for your help.”

The Met Office has some good news for those not enjoying the heat – temperatures will start to drop off after Thursday.

However, a yellow ‘be aware’ weather warning for rain has been issued as the heatwave breaks up into more unsettled weather over the weekend.

The warning covers central and southern parts of England and Wales and will be in force from early on Saturday to midnight on Sunday.

While rainfall totals will vary considerably from places to place, up to 100mm of rain could build up in some locations with potential impacts including the chance of some flooding as well as poor travel conditions due to surface water.

Lightning and hail are expected to be additional hazards.

Met Office deputy chief operational meteorologist David Oliver said: “This yellow rain warning comes as temperatures are set to dip for many areas over the weekend.

“A spell of rain, heavy in places perhaps with some thunder, moves in from the southwest late on Friday and into Saturday.

“This is followed up by an unsettled weekend for much of England and Wales with showers breaking out widely.

“Some very heavy showers or thunderstorms are on the cards, especially during Sunday.

“However, further north it is set to stay mainly dry with some fine weather, although it will not be as hot as has been seen recently.”

According to the Met Office, the unsettled conditions are set to continue for much of the UK into next week, with showers or longer spells of rain set to affect many areas, although still with some drier, sunnier spells.