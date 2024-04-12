Watch: This is the moment Derbyshire Sunday League football player takes an epic tumble on a misplaced sign
Lewis Gough, 28, can be seen sliding over on the fallen advertising board after letting the ball go out of play and then clutching at his knee in agony on the ground.
The Sunday player was jeered by the crowd before spectators at Eastwood Community Football Club realised he had been badly hurt. After the fall during the March 24 game he was taken to hospital.
Mr Gough, now recovering, said: “At first it hurt a bit but I didn’t realise how bad it was. I had driven to the match so my partner had to come and pick me up and take me to A and E.
“Due to the swelling and pain, they think I have damaged my meniscus and maybe some ligament damage but I am going for further tests next week.”
With the help of solicitors JF Law he is now trying to claim compensation after missing a week off work so far – with the possibility of further absence in the future due to his injuries.
However this is not the first time Mr Gough’s football mishaps have gone viral. At a local game two years ago he was brought to the ground by three other players on the pitch - the video of which made it onto British football-based comedy talk show, Soccer AM.
Sadly, his latest fall has deterred the amateur player from future play as he confirmed he is hanging up his footie boots for good. He added: “I think I’m done now, I don’t want to risk any further damage. A mate of mine is still having trouble with his ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) two years after a fall.”
Video footage of the game has now been viewed millions of times on TikTok and other social media platforms.
