Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lewis Gough, 28, can be seen sliding over on the fallen advertising board after letting the ball go out of play and then clutching at his knee in agony on the ground.

The Sunday player was jeered by the crowd before spectators at Eastwood Community Football Club realised he had been badly hurt. After the fall during the March 24 game he was taken to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Gough, now recovering, said: “At first it hurt a bit but I didn’t realise how bad it was. I had driven to the match so my partner had to come and pick me up and take me to A and E.

Lewis Gough, 28, slid over on the fallen advertising board after letting the ball go out of play

“Due to the swelling and pain, they think I have damaged my meniscus and maybe some ligament damage but I am going for further tests next week.”

With the help of solicitors JF Law he is now trying to claim compensation after missing a week off work so far – with the possibility of further absence in the future due to his injuries.

However this is not the first time Mr Gough’s football mishaps have gone viral. At a local game two years ago he was brought to the ground by three other players on the pitch - the video of which made it onto British football-based comedy talk show, Soccer AM.

As Lewis allowed the ball to go out of play but his momentum carried him off the pitch where he slid on the board

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly, his latest fall has deterred the amateur player from future play as he confirmed he is hanging up his footie boots for good. He added: “I think I’m done now, I don’t want to risk any further damage. A mate of mine is still having trouble with his ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) two years after a fall.”